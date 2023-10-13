Rangareddy: Bathukamma festivities at Sri Kakatiya School

Rangareddy : In a vibrant display of Telangana’s rich cultural traditions, Sri Kakatiya School principal Swathi Reddy led the Bathukamma celebrations at the institution, in Shadnagar, Rangareddy district on Thursday affirming the festival’s importance in the State. The day commenced with an educational component as students were imparted with the art of crafting and designing Bathukamma, a colorful floral arrangement symbolic of Telangana’s cultural legacy. The Principal emphasised the significance of the Dussehra for Telangana and assured that the festivities would be organised with zeal and enthusiasm.

The students showcased their creativity and cultural spirit, vying for top honours. In the competitive spirit, Kaveri secured the first prize, while Akshitha earned the second and Ekshitha secured the third position. Additionally, in the drawing competition, Ayesha claimed the first, Vaishali the second, and Radesh the third prize. Special recognition was also bestowed upon Nitya Shri and Sushant for their exceptional performances.