Rangareddy: Fire accident Mylardepalli police station

Rangareddy: In the Mylardevpalli division of Tata Nagar, a fire incident occurred as a result of a faulty circuit at Raghavendra Plastic Waste Scrap Warehouse. Local residents promptly alerted the police, who called in the fire brigade to the scene. The firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, bringing the situation under control. However, the incident caused significant difficulties for nearby residents as thick smoke spread to Brindavan Colony, located just 100 feet away from Tata Nagar.

It has come to light that several industries in Tata Nagar Colony had been operating in violation of regulations, with some even running warehouses illegally. In response to these violations, GHMC officials had previously shut down multiple businesses in the area.