Rangareddy: Inter student dies by suicide at city jr college

Rangareddy: In a tragic incident, an intermediate first year student at Sri Chaitanya Junior College of Narsingi died by committing suicide by hanging himself on a ceiling fan in the classroom over alleged harassment by the college management.

Nagula Satvik, son of Nagula Raju, resident of Kothapeta village in Keshampet mandal of Shadnagar constituency, is studying first-year Intermediate at Sri Chaitanya Junior College. It is said that after the study hours were over at 10:30 pm on Tuesday, all the students reached the hostel room, but instead of going to the hostel, he stayed back in the classroom. After noticing the incident, fellow students shifted him to the hospital despite a lack of support from the college management, where he was pronounced dead.

The students alleged that, he died due to the negligence of college management, who did not respond immediately after noticing him hanging to the fan, instead they closed the doors of the classroom and dispersed all the students from the spot. Enraged by the death of Satvik, family members and relatives staged a protest at Narsingi. They raised slogans demanding justice immediately. The police appeased deceased parents and stopped the protest. A suicide letter was also found at the spot, in which he apologised to his parents for committing suicide. He also wrote that he was committing suicide as he was unable to bear the mental harassment by the college management. In the letter, he also asked his elder brother to take care of his parents.

Narsingi police have registered a case on the incident. CI Shiva Kumar said that the names of Krishna Reddy, Acharya, and warden Naresh have been included in the FIR under Section 305. The dead body has been shifted to Osmania mortuary, and his parents will be given full cooperation in trying to talk to the college authorities. Later, the dead body was handed over to his parents

In response to this tragic incident, State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddyordered the authorities to investigate the matter. She said that it is unfortunate that such incidents are happening in corporate educational institutions. The concerned authoritiessuggested that a detailed investigation report should be submitted to the government immediately. She said that the lacklustre attitude of the college'shigher authorities should be monitored, and such incidents will not be tolerated anymore.

Commenting on the incident, ACP Ramana Goud said that three people have already been detained as per the complaint of the parents. He said that the videos of the attitude towards the students by college management have come to their attention. He said that he will collect the complete facts about this matter and report to the government.

Meanwhile, NSUI, ABVP, and AISF student unions have protested separately in front of Sri Chaitanya Junior College,over the incident.Stones were pelted on the windows of the college building, and they were destroyed. They demanded that the permissions of the college be cancelled immediately. The heavily deployed police arrested NSUI, ABVP, and AISF leaders and took them to the police station.