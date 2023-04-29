Rangareddy: Junior Panchayat Secretaries stage indefinite strike

Rangareddy: The Federation of Telangana Panchayat Secretaries demanded that the State government fulfill its promise to regularise their jobs after completing a total of four years of service by the 11th of this month. On Friday, around 36 Junior Panchayat Secretaries working in Farooqnagar Mandal of Shadnagarconstituency held an indefinite strike under the leadership of Junior Panchayat Secretary Sangh President Shri Ram at Mandal Parishad office premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the junior panchayat secretaries announced that if the government does not respond, they will go on strike for a longer period. Shri Ram said that a strike has been conducted in all mandals across the State. He further stated that during the appointment of JPS, the Chief Minister and the government promised to regularise their jobs without any conditions, and even the appointment documents given clearly stated that the jobs would be regularised after the three-year contract period.