Rangareddy: Mega blood donation camp organised on May Day
Rangareddy: On the occasion of World Labor Day, a mega blood donation camp was organised by the Labor Welfare Association, which saw a tremendous response from the people. The event was inaugurated by Keshampet MPP Ravinder Yadav and Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender. The major attraction of the day was the felicitation of Pinapaka Prabhakar, the Convener of Labor Welfare Association, who has been organising blood donation camps every year on May Day. He was presented with a silver medal of appreciation received from the State Governor.
The Workers of Two-Wheeler Mechanics Association organised a bike rally from the railway station to MPDO office under the auspices of the Labor Welfare Association.
Speaking at the event, MPP Ravinder highlighted the importance of May Day and celebrated the achievements of workers, saying that today is a day to honour those who have worked hard to make their lives worthwhile. He also emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, all workers will be recognised and acknowledged for their dedication to their jobs and their positive contributions to society.
Several others attended the event, including Shadnagar Municipal Vice Chairman Nataraj, ZPTC Venkatram Reddy, MPP Idris, MPDO, and labor leaders Raghavender Reddy, Rajender Goud, Jaipal Reddy, Surender Reddy, Ayyappa Temple Srinu, Nakkala Venkatesh, Srinu, Krishna, and Sudhakar Goud.