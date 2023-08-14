Rangareddy: N Srivardhan Reddy takes part in Har Ghar Tiranga Mahotsav

Rangareddy: In a spirited display of patriotism, Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, a prominent member of the BJP’s Shadnagar constituency, unfurled the tricolour flag on his residence, by taking part in“Har GharTiranga Mahotsav - Meri Mati MeraDesh” initiative. This event was held in response to the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the essence of India’s unity and diversity through the nationwide campaign.

Along with his fellow BJP State executive members, he took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at his residence. Enkanolla Venkatesh, Naresh, Narsimha, Mallesh, and others were present.

The “Har GharTiranga Mahotsav” campaign, initiated as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, calls upon citizens to hoist the national flag on their homes and offices from August 13to 15 This collective gesture is aimed at paying tribute to the brave souls who selflessly laid down their lives for India’s independence struggle.