Live
- TPCC Election Commission facing problems in shortlisting candidates
- Kadapa: Best Teacher Awards for 5 YVU professors
- JD(U) Leader Gopal Mandal Highlights Qualifications Over Endorsements For Prime Ministerial Role
- Chittoor Govt Hospital to get super specialty tag by 2024
- Apple to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max and new iPhone 15 Ultra
- Arvind Kejriwal Proposes 'One Nation, One Education' Amid 'One Nation, One Election' Debate
- Revanth questions silence of BRS on ‘One Nation One Election’
- Hyderabad: Nursery Mela brings people closer to nature again at Necklace Road
- Uniform R 23 regulations for all engg colleges in Andhra Pradesh
- Tirupati: CPM flays Central, state govts for deceiving jobless
Just In
Rangareddy: Narsingi residents demand immediate action to clear water logging
Rangareddy: The suburbs of Ranga Reddy district faced a daunting challenge this morning as heavy rainfall resulted in a severe water logging issue in...
Rangareddy: The suburbs of Ranga Reddy district faced a daunting challenge this morning as heavy rainfall resulted in a severe water logging issue in Balaji Nagar colony, in Manchirevula village under the jurisdiction of Narsingi municipality.
Due to the relentless downpour, sewage overflowed and inundated several houses, causing distress and inconvenience to the residents. The unrelenting deluge has left homeowners grappling with waterlogged interiors, damaged belongings, and mounting concerns about the safety of their homes.
With their properties submerged and their daily lives disrupted, they expressed their outrage over the lack of immediate action to address the water logging issue.
The dire situation has prompted calls for urgent intervention by local authorities to mitigate the ongoing crisis and prevent future occurrences.