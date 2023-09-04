Rangareddy: Narsingi residents demand immediate action to clear water logging

Rangareddy: The suburbs of Ranga Reddy district faced a daunting challenge this morning as heavy rainfall resulted in a severe water logging issue in Balaji Nagar colony, in Manchirevula village under the jurisdiction of Narsingi municipality.

Due to the relentless downpour, sewage overflowed and inundated several houses, causing distress and inconvenience to the residents. The unrelenting deluge has left homeowners grappling with waterlogged interiors, damaged belongings, and mounting concerns about the safety of their homes.

With their properties submerged and their daily lives disrupted, they expressed their outrage over the lack of immediate action to address the water logging issue.

The dire situation has prompted calls for urgent intervention by local authorities to mitigate the ongoing crisis and prevent future occurrences.