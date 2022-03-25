Rangareddy: Protests against Centre over gas price hike on gas

Rangareddy: Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with District Zilla Parishad chairperson T Anita Harinath Reddy and Maheshwaram former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy staged protest against the Central government in Hyderabad.

Large scale protests were held alleging that Central government is increasing fuel prices after elections. In Chevella, MLA Kale Yadaiah along with Shabad ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy also staged protest against rise in fuel prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha Indra Reddy accused the Central government of looting common man with the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. She demanded the Centre to immediately roll back the inflated gas, petrol and diesel prices.

The Centre was placing the greatest burden on the common people by increasing the prices without any restraint, she complained. Maheshwaram constituency TRS cadre and others were present.