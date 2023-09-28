Rangareddy: Roads, sewerage turn colonies into ponds of filth in Jalpally

Rangareddy : Years of alleged brazen encroachments over waterbodies and nalas in Jalpally municipality limits under the Maheshwaram constituency have now resulted in water clogging in several colonies and a lack of proper outlets to flush out flood water. In some wards, measures like laying roads and sewage lines too are not yielding any result as filth and water clogging continues to pose a health threat to the locals. Filth emanating from septic tanks in the streets and culminating at the corners are the common scene in several wards as sewage lines are completely missing. Recently, the authorities have unfolded measures to cement the roads but pick up only a few of the streets while most of them still wear an unwholesome picture.

“While the lack of roads and sewage lines made the life of the residents hard, the dearth of public health facilities like Urban Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres have only augmented our sufferings. Children, adults, and elders are all suffering from different kinds of seasonal and chronic ailments due to lack of proper sanitary measures and health care facilities like hospitals,” said Mohd Shaker, a resident of the Errakunta area under Jalpally municipality.

Affirming the same Shaikh Ahmed, another resident said, “Streets and corners in colonies have turned into pools of filth and quagmire following the slightest spell of rain recently. As the elections are drawing closer, the authorities rolled out measures like turning unmetalled roads into cement ways in a few of the wards but this will only fuel our hardships as they were built in a hurry without having any scope of sewage lines.”

“Upon knowing that the municipality is in no mood for sewage lines before cementing the roads, we ourselves came forward to build such a facility through contribution in Abubakar Colony last year. This is not just the issue of our ward, decisions were taken by the people in several other streets too in the municipality,” informed Obaidullah, a resident of Abubakar Colony.

“Not just in the rainy season, the streets can be seen spilling sewage on ordinary days too,” said Abdul Bari, Vice President, Congress Committee Jalpally municipality.

“No proper planning for a sewage system before rolling out roads is the primary reason that has been hunting the people of Jalpally for years. Despite bringing the issue to the notice of authorities, the same mistake has been repeated time and again that turned the whole sanitary situation into a messy state of affairs in Jalpally,” blamed Bari.

“The municipal authorities are of the view that the situation arose out of encroachments over the nalas passing out at several colonies. Difficulty in finding outlets to link it to the newly built sewage system has actually created the issue in most of the areas. However, our vigorous efforts to resolve the issue have yielded good results in several areas,” said a municipal official on the condition of anonymity.