Rangareddy: Shadnagar Municipal chairman felicitates State Co-operative Society Chairman

Rangareddy: State Co-operative Society Chairman Raja Vara Prasad was felicitated by Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender on Friday in Shadnagar. The event was attended by Vice-Chairman Nataraj, Commissioner Cheema Venkanna, and BRS leaders AggunuriVishwam, Kondhuti Maheshwari, Krishnaveni, Yugandhar, Srisailam, and others.

Addressing the gathering, Raja Vara Prasad expressed his gratitude for being given the responsibility by the Telangana government and promised to do justice to his role. He further added that he wants to rise to a much higher level and serve the people with sincerity.

Municipal Chairman Narender praised Raja Varaprasad's achievements and recognised him as a movement leader and youth leader. He said that the Telangana government had rightfully chosen him as the Chairman of Telangana State Co-operative Society.