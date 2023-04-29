  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Rangareddy: Shadnagar Municipal chairman felicitates State Co-operative Society Chairman

Shadnagar Municipal chairman felicitates State Co-operative Society Chairman
x

 Shadnagar Municipal chairman felicitates State Co-operative Society Chairman

Highlights

State Co-operative Society Chairman Raja Vara Prasad was felicitated by Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender on Friday in Shadnagar.

Rangareddy: State Co-operative Society Chairman Raja Vara Prasad was felicitated by Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender on Friday in Shadnagar. The event was attended by Vice-Chairman Nataraj, Commissioner Cheema Venkanna, and BRS leaders AggunuriVishwam, Kondhuti Maheshwari, Krishnaveni, Yugandhar, Srisailam, and others.

Addressing the gathering, Raja Vara Prasad expressed his gratitude for being given the responsibility by the Telangana government and promised to do justice to his role. He further added that he wants to rise to a much higher level and serve the people with sincerity.

Municipal Chairman Narender praised Raja Varaprasad's achievements and recognised him as a movement leader and youth leader. He said that the Telangana government had rightfully chosen him as the Chairman of Telangana State Co-operative Society.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X