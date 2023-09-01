Rangareddy: Shiva Bhakta Markandeya Kalyana Mandapam inaugurated on Rakhi

Rangareddy: The freshly constructed Shiva Bhakta Markandeya Kalyana Mandapam, established by the Shadnagar Padmasali Sangam in Rangareddy district, was officially inaugurated at the Rakhi festival. MLY Anjaiah Yadav participated in a unique religious ritual dedicated to Markandeya. The collaborative endeavours of the Padmasali community in Shadnagar to bring the Padmasali building to life were honoured during the event. BJP Youth Leader A P Mithun Reddy was also present.

The day commenced with early morning special prayers, culminating in the grand opening of the new structure, marked by the ceremonial entry of the revered deity Jamuna Gomata. The proceedings encompassed Vastu Puja, Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham, and Gayatri Dharana, all performed with the participation of 108 couples. The occasion saw a substantial turnout of relatives and friends from the Padmasali community, who joined together to celebrate this significant achievement.

Among the notable individuals present were Kota Janardhan, Working President Oggu Kishore, Dasa Krishnaiah, Pulipati Narsimlu, Bijjula Chinnaiah, Basa Anjaneyu, Ishnagari Anjaiah, Cheruku Ramulu, Chenna Balaraj, Kota Pandurangam, Ishnagari Ramaswamy, Varakala Balakrishna, Dasa Ramesh, Paladi Shiva, Basa Rajender, Ishnagari Hari Kumar, Yanjala Raju, Bhuvanagiri Bhaskar, and many others.