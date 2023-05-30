Live
Rangareddy: Spicy and Delight Food Court inaugurated
Rangareddy: The Spicy and Delight Food Court was inaugurated by Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Eeta Ganesh and Kothur Municipal Chairperson Lavanya Devender Yadav on Monday at Kothur Y Junction. The event highlighted the significance of self-employment as a pathway to achieving higher status and success, surpassing traditional job roles.
On the occasion, ZP Vice Chairman and Kothur Municipal Chairperson emphasised the advantages of self-employment. They underlined the potential for individuals to rise to esteemed positions through entrepreneurial ventures. Municipal Vice Chairman Ravinder, Councilors Kosgi Srinivas, Veeramoni Hema Devender, Janardhan Chari, Prasanna Latha Yadaiah, Chegur Sarpanchi Santoshi Vittal, Bandi Krishna, Ganesh Goud, Ramu Yadav, Bhaskar Yadav, Sai Yadav, and others were also present.