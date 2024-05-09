Rashtrapati Nilayam celebrates Mother’s Day

Hyderabad: To commemorate International Mother’s Day, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, organised a grand celebration on Wednesday. Around 1,600 people participated from old age homes, orphanages, and bala sedans under the welfare authorities of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Later, cultural programmes like singing and dance performances were organised and as part of the programme, 20 elderly women were felicitated. Medchal-Malkajgiri welfare officer Krishna Reddy said, “Mother's Day is not just one day of the year but a festival that should be celebrated every day.”