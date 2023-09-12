Rashtrapati Nilayam to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam proposes to organise a three-day programme to commemorate the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations. One of the objectives of this celebration is to inculcate the feeling of unity and solidarity among college students.

It is proposed to organise various competitions, events, exhibitions, theatre art competitions, elocutions, singing, quizzes, fashion show to popularise handlooms, photo gallery and stellar cultural performances will be organised to explain the history of the liberation day and the atrocities that were committed by the Razakars.

Seven stages will be erected to hold a variety of programmes. The officials said that the timings of the Nilayam would be revised during these three days. Instead of 10 am to 5 pm, now the Nilayam will be kept open till 7 pm. Dr K Rajani Priya, Manager, Rashtrapati Nilayam, said that the Nilayam would celebrate all important events and the three-day commemorative celebrations are part of the tradition.

She said to celebrate the Azadi Carnival, a public rally has been planned, where participants will be carrying posters and banners. Street plays and folk instruments display have also been planned. On the concluding day a discussion on the Telangana Liberation would be organised.