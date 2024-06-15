Rave party case: Actress Hema released on bail

Hyderabad / Bengaluru: Telugu actress Hema, who was jailed for participating in the rave party case has now been released. Hema was released from jail on Friday after being granted conditional bail by the Bengaluru Rural NDPS Special Court.

Actress Hema had applied for bail in connection with the rave party case. On June 12, the NDPS special court that heard the case had granted conditional bail. But Hema was released on Friday due to delay in the bail process.

Recently, the actress took part in a rave party held at Bangalore Electronic City. Hema had created a video saying that she was not in Bangalore but in Hyderabad. After receiving a positive report that she had taken drugs, the police issued two notices to the actress. Hema was arrested by the police after coming for questioning. A bench headed by Fourth Additional Civil and JMFC Judge Salma AS had ordered judicial custody till June 14.

Actress Hema acted in about 250 films. She has worked as a regular supporting actress in the films of star actors. Hema, who also acted in Kannada, also appeared in Puneeth Rajkumar starrer ‘Power’ in 2014. ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’, ‘Son of Sathyamurthy’, ‘Dictator’, ‘Attarintiki Daredi’, ‘Mirchi’, ‘Rabhasa’, ‘Brindavanam’, ‘Rebel’, ‘Julayi’, ‘Magadheera’ are some of the prominent films she acted in.