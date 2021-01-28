Reel star all praise for 'real stars': Anushka Shetty

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police organised 'She Pahi' initiative, the first of its kind annual conference of women police on Wednesday. Over 750 women police and officers attended the conference.



SHE Pahi means good work, and SHE represent S- Strength, H-Humanity, E- Empathy, bringing out the attributes that a woman brings to the police force. Film actress Anushka Shetty was the chief guest at the event.

At the event, the police launched three Dial 100 vehicles driven women. These vehicles will have women police officers along with male police officers to respond to women who dial the number 100 for help. The event also saw the flagging off of a SHE-Shuttle bus, an addition to the existing fleet of seven SHE-Shuttles.

They can perform any task well: CP

"We wanted to give a platform to the 750-plus women personnel of Cyberabad Police to interact and motivate one other and this event is the first of such. About 12% of the total police force is women police. They are efficient. Given any responsibility, they perform well. Half the strength of senior police officers in Cyberabad are women. We have women in all the 17 verticals in Cyberabad. Cyberabad so far has seven She Shuttle Services and one more got added. Nearly 60,000 women commute in these shuttles. Companies should come forward to sponsor more such shuttle services," said VC Sajjanar, the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad.

Anushka Shetty said, "Though we film stars are portrayed as stars, each one of you seated in this hall is a star. We are reel stars and you are the real stars. Because of your efforts and hard work behind us, we feel so secured and your sacrifices are supreme. I feel honoured to be a part of this initiative. Also thank the Cyberabad Police for all their measures to keep us safe."

No gender bias in Telangana police

Swati Lakra, Additional DG, Women Safety Wing, stated that women safety and security is the first priority of the Telangana government. "There is no gender bias in the police. We get trained and work together as one team. Then only we can give good service. The present response time is under 10 minutes, which will be further improved upon. Fifty per cent of the population are women. 50 per cent women should be there in police too. Also, there should be women in all the 17 verticals. Every woman police is on a par with her male colleagues," she said.

Eyes & ears of cops



Speaking of the Girls Safety Clubs, she informed at present 12 colleges have 300 volunteers. "We had interaction with 2,500 college principals on the same prior to the pandemic. The girl volunteers in these clubs will be our eyes and ears as police can't be there everywhere."

The event was also attended by the wife of VC Sajjanar, Anupa V Sajjanar, and their daughters Aditi and Niyati.





Delete Edit



