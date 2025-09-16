Relay hunger strike by journalists enters 7th day

Hyderabad: The relay hunger strike by members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists’ Housing Society has now entered seventh day on Monday as the scribes took up demonstration at Nizampet, which has drawn overwhelming support from many quarters.

The journalist families have come in support of a senior journalist Hasan Sharif, expressing solidarity, and joined the hunger strike. Retired journalists too, setting aside personal difficulties, came all the way to Nizampet to stand by their colleagues and showcase the collective strength of the members. They appealed: “Chief Minister, you are our only support.

Please fulfil our 20-year dream of owning a home.” They recalled how, despite lacking proper provident fund benefits or job security, they continued their careers in journalism with dedication. At the twilight of their lives, they hoped a house would finally give them shelter and dignity. However, they lamented that even that hope was dashed by a Supreme Court verdict.

They earnestly pleaded with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to understand their plight and grant permission to build houses at Nizampet and Pet Basheerabad.