Renova Hospitals launches Cori Robotic surgical system

Hyderabad: Renova Hospitals, Sanath Nagar, unveiled the state-of-the-art Cori Robotic surgical system on December 15, marking a first for the mid-level hospitals segment. The launch event at Renova’s Czech Colony facility was graced by Sanath Nagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Founder & CEO Sreedhar Peddireddy and senior medical experts.

The Cori system brings sub-millimeter accuracy to joint replacement surgeries, offering minimal incisions, less pain, faster recovery, and higher patient satisfaction.

It allows complex knee and hip replacements and patellofemoral surgeries with superior precision, creating accurate 3D models without pre-operative CT scans, reducing unnecessary radiation.

Speaking at the event, MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav praised Renova for making advanced medical technology accessible locally and encouraged regular health check-ups. Sreedhar Peddireddy emphasised the hospital’s mission to provide world-class healthcare at affordable prices and announced the expansion of robotic services across all Renova multi-specialty hospitals. Dr Radhakrishna Rao Sagi, Chief Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, assured patients of precise, safe, and reliable joint replacement procedures.

The Cori Robotic System underscores Renova Hospitals’ commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with expert medical care, elevating orthopedic treatment standards and improving patient outcomes.