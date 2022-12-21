Representatives from 15 countries trained in Remote Sensing tech by GSITI

Hyderabad: Representatives from 15 countries were trained in Remote Sensing technology by the Geological Survey of India- Training Institute (GSITI), Hyderabad, under the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

The four-week long training session's valedictory ceremony was conducted on Tuesday. The programme's goal was to share technology to create professional expertise that will support social and economic development among developing countries.

Director and Course Coordinator Dr Nisha briefed that the training was focused on space technology, its application in mineral investigation, land survey etc. During the training, participants were taken to different scientific organisations and heritage sites to expose them on as to how various organisations are utilising advanced technology and also on the rich heritage culture of the country and the State.

Yoga sessions were also organised to keep the participants physically and mentally fit. This training programme included project work and presentations by the individual participants. At the end, each participant was awarded with a certificate and a souvenir after successful completion of the training programme.