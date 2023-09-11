Request for extra curd at Biryani centre, claims a man’s life

Hyderabad is famous for Biryani and many hotels in the city are famous for the same. Meridian Hotel in Panjagutta falls under this category. Recently, a customer came to eat biryani in this hotel and was murdered.



According to sources, a man named Liyakat from old town Chandrayanagutta came to eat biryani at Meridian Hotel. The fight started when the hotel staff was asked to bring extra curd.

As a result, the staff attacked Liyakat indiscriminately. Panjagutta police reached the spot and took Liyakat along with Meridian Hotel staff to the police station.

While speaking at the police station, Liyakat lost consciousness. The police immediately shifted him to the local Deccan Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. The police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.









The relatives of the deceased who came to know about the matter reached near Deccan Hospital and expressed anger. Liyakat relatives are angry that he died because he was taken to the police station instead of being taken to the hospital immediately after the attack.

MIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Beigh reached Panjagutta police station and spoke to the police. He appealed to the police to bring justice to the victim's family. The police have registered a case and are interrogating the Meridian Hotel staff.