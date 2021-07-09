Residents want Secunderabad Cantonment Board to swat mosquito menace 

Secunderabad: With onset of of the monsoon, swarms of mosquitoes have invaded the city. And as the days roll by, complaints of mosquito menace are being flooded by the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

The residents urged for fogging, which is an annual practice with the arrival of the monsoon and they also demanded proper cleaning of open drains to prevent clogging and flooding in the areas. In spite of several complaints by the residents, SCB officials have not taken up any measure to eradicate this issue before the monsoon hit the city.

Locals alleged that many SCB roads are inundated with water after spells of rain while the open drains can prove fatal to the commuters and locals. "We are worried that with water stagnating on the roads, there may be a rise in seasonal diseases, as presently the whole world is dealing with the corona virus pandemic. During this time fogging is a must to eradicate mosquitoes," said, T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavinagar Welfare Association, SCB.

"The entire stretch of our colony has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes because of water logs and open drain. The locals over here are leading a miserable life and are forced to stay indoors all the time. It's high time at least now SCB officials should take measures to find a permanent solution to this problem," pointed out T Ramesh, a resident of SCB

"We are fed up with complaining to officials , at least last year fogging was done just once in a month but this year no one has turned up to do it. Due to this issue we have stopped opening our doors and windows. The concerned authority must take up this perennial problem," added Anil, another resident of SCB.