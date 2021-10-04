Restoration work: A boon or bane for Qutub Shahi tombs?

Hyderabad: In the name of restoration works of Qutub Shahi tombs, the ongoing works are, in fact, endangering the 16th century monuments, fear the heritage buffs. The heritage activists and historians are against the works and took objection to digging at the heritage site. They say the works may weaken the legacy structures.

The ongoing restoration work at the complex is currently being undertaken by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture with co-operation of the Telangana State government.

According to the heritage activists, for the last few days due to some works 20-30 feet were dug up by using JCB. "The royal necropolis is a major heritage and protected site in the State. The concerned authorities are digging up the area near these protected monuments. They are using earth movers at the sites which are restricted to use within 100-metre radius of any heritage structure," said Mohammed Habeebuddin, heritage activist.

Till now authorities have dug up at three sites and presently the works are going on between Deccan Park and EidGah in about 2 acres of land. "These works are being carried very close to these protected monuments which may weaken the bequest structures," he added.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a ten-year period was signed in 2013 by the Andhra Pradesh State Department of Archaeology and Museums, the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC).

Apart from the major digging works, in the name of restoration works they are allegedly damaging the structures. "At the Abdullah Qutub Shah mausoleum, they have placed around 30 drainpipes at the tomb. Modification works are prohibited at the heritage structures. But a hole was made at the tomb to place these drainpipes leading to damage of the architecture designs. Several other mausoleums were also modified by placing drainpipes," pointed out Habeebuddin.

It may be mentioned here the Hans India highlighted the issue by publishing a report 'Leakage found after the restoration of work at QQS mausoleum'. The report highlighted that after the restoration works at the mausoleum of Quli Qutub Shah, the walls and the archways of the monument started leaking during the rains and algae was formed.

Consequently, Aga Khan Trust for Culture Project Director Ratish Nanda reacted to this and said "Leakage can be stopped only by dismantling portions of the building which are likely to cause far greater problems. Instead, the roof above has been paved with stone and to compensate for thermal expansion, joints are filled yearly to the mausoleum."