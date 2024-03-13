Retd Army officer adopts Asian elephant

Hyderabad: As a part of animal adoption, 80-year-old retired Indian Army officer A Krishna Murthy from Hyderabad showed a generous gesture towards wildlife by adopting an Asian elephant for a month. He handed over a cheque for Rs 25,000 to Dr Sunil S Hiremath, the curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, towards the adoption and maintenance expenses of the Asian elephant.

Later, Krishna Murthy explored the zoo and hailed the excellent care provided by the zoo management. He inspected the elephant enclosure, took stock of the diet and health of the animals, and thanked the management for the opportunity to adopt wild animals. Dr Sunil S Hiremath, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, and A Nagamani, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, thanked A Krishna Murthy for his love and affection for the wild animals of the zoo.

Krishna Murthy had earlier adopted hippos, great Indian rhinoceros, spiny lobsters, and Malayan sun bear.