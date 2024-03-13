  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Retd Army officer adopts Asian elephant

Retd Army officer adopts Asian elephant
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: As a part of animal adoption, 80-year-old retired Indian Army officer A Krishna Murthy from Hyderabad showed a generous gesture towards...

Hyderabad: As a part of animal adoption, 80-year-old retired Indian Army officer A Krishna Murthy from Hyderabad showed a generous gesture towards wildlife by adopting an Asian elephant for a month. He handed over a cheque for Rs 25,000 to Dr Sunil S Hiremath, the curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, towards the adoption and maintenance expenses of the Asian elephant.

Later, Krishna Murthy explored the zoo and hailed the excellent care provided by the zoo management. He inspected the elephant enclosure, took stock of the diet and health of the animals, and thanked the management for the opportunity to adopt wild animals. Dr Sunil S Hiremath, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, and A Nagamani, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, thanked A Krishna Murthy for his love and affection for the wild animals of the zoo.

Krishna Murthy had earlier adopted hippos, great Indian rhinoceros, spiny lobsters, and Malayan sun bear.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X