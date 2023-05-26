Retd. IAS M V S Prasad passes away

Live
Highlights
Retired IAS, 1977 batch, Andhra Pradesh, M V S Prasad passed away on May 25.
Hyderabad: Retired IAS, 1977 batch, Andhra Pradesh, M V S Prasad passed away on May 25. He worked as a Collector and District Magistrate of Ranga Reddy and Vizianagaram Districts and was also the was Commissioner, Information and Public Relations and also worked as Executive Officer, TTD.
He was actively involved in philanthropic activities helping several poor children for their higher education through the family trust Mellacheruvu Foundation and rendered service as Dharmadhikari for Sringeri Shankarmutt at Shamshabad.
