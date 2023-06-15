Revanth continues tirade against CM KCR on Dharani

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday continued his tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the Dharani portal. He alleged that the CM and his son and IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao handed over the maintenance of the portal to a private firm which caused a big harm to the security of the land data.

Addressing the media here, he said the revenue records that should have been with the government have been handed over to a private company, IL&FS, in the name of Dharani. “IL&FS is handling all land transactions in the State through the portal. The company is bankrupt. In the past it borrowed Rs. 90,000 crore and cheated banks. The State government entered into an agreement with the company which is in losses”.

Reddy stated that IL&FS has set up a subsidiary company, Terrasys Technologies Ltd, for the management of Dharani. “Terrasys company sold 52.26 per cent stake to Falcon Company of the Philippines for Rs.1,275 crore on November 25, 2021. Falcon was launched in October 2021, just a month before the acquisition.

Terrasys Company has given 99 per cent share to Falcon company. Now Sridhar Raju has joined it. With that Dharani is completely in the hands of Raju, he said, claiming he possessed all documentary evidence.

Reddy pointed out that the Odisha government also launched a project in the name of E - Dharani in 2008. “It also handed over its management to IL&FS.

The CAG has given a report that when Dharani portal was used; there were several mistakes. The report mentioned the losses due to Dharani. The CAG clearly said Dharani should be thrown in the Bay of Bengal. After all this, KCR claims to have done miracles by creating Dharani, he ridiculed.

The TPCC chief maintained that so far around 25 lakh transactions have taken place through Dharani.” It is estimated that transactions worth Rs.50,000 crore have been done.

This amount is not going to the government account; instead it is deposited in the account of Sridhar Raju's company”. He alleged that the Aadhaar and PAN details collected as part of Dharani transactions were going into foreign hands. “According to data privacy, foreigners cannot access the data of the country's citizens”.

Reddy said he would lodge a complaint with probe agencies against Dharani soon. He asked as to why State Revenue official Naveen Mittal admitted before the high court that there were 33 types of mistakes in the portal. He alleged that all lands were given to Sridhar Raju.