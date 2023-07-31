Live
- BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
Revanth dubs Minister Srinivas Goud as land grabber
TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday came down heavily against Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud and made sensational comments.
Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday came down heavily against Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud and made sensational comments. He alleged that Srinivas Goud was committing land grabs in Palamuru district. He also alleged that the minister had encroached upon Waqf lands in Mahbubnagar district. He said Alampur has zero development under the ruling BRS party.
He said It was the Congress party that would complete the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project after returning to power. He urged the people of Mahbubnagar to ensure victory of the Congress party in all the 14 assembly seats in the district. He assured that the Congress party would also extend financial assistance to all the flood hit victims.
