Revanth dubs Minister Srinivas Goud as land grabber

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday came down heavily against Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud and made sensational comments. He alleged that Srinivas Goud was committing land grabs in Palamuru district. He also alleged that the minister had encroached upon Waqf lands in Mahbubnagar district. He said Alampur has zero development under the ruling BRS party.

He said It was the Congress party that would complete the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project after returning to power. He urged the people of Mahbubnagar to ensure victory of the Congress party in all the 14 assembly seats in the district. He assured that the Congress party would also extend financial assistance to all the flood hit victims.