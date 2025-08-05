Revanth puts admin on toes

Hyderabad: Following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered all district Collectors and concerned officials to be on high alert.

The Chief Minister enquired about the situation in the rain-affected areas during a meeting with officials at the state Secretariat. All departments were instructed to work in close coordination and undertake relief measures in low-lying areas. Officials were also alerted to prepare for relief operations in areas, including within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), where habitations have been flooded.

In light of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of more rains over the next three days, Revanth Reddy instructed Collectors to regularly review the flood situation with all departments and take necessary precautions to prevent damage to property and loss of life.

The Chief Minister also ordered that officials must be available around the clock in all districts to deal with any situation arising from the rain and to provide relief to affected people. Senior officials were told to review the situation with district Collectors, and disaster management teams were instructed to be deployed for swift relief operations.