  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan
x
Highlights

Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy left for party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in a huge rally on Sunday after it became clear from the trends that the party is set to wrest power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Hyderabad : Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy left for party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in a huge rally on Sunday after it became clear from the trends that the party is set to wrest power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Revanth Reddy emerged from his residence in upscale Jubilee Hills with a broad smile on his face. Standing on his vehicle, he was waving at hundreds of his supporters.

Earlier, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, along with few other top police officials, called on Revanth Reddy at his residence and congratulated him on the party’s victory. Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also left for Gandhi Bhavan.

As it became clear that Congress would get a clear majority in the 119-member Assembly, Shivakumar came out of the hotel and showed victory symbol to waiting media persons.

The Congress has appointed Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Dr Ajoy Kumar, K. J. George and K. Muraleedharan as observers to coordinate the meeting of Congress Legislature Party in Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X