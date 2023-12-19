Revanth Reddy reviews division of AP Bhavan assets in Delhi

Hyderabad/New Delhi : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review on the division of assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh relating to united Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

Revanth Reddy, who reached the national capital on Tuesday, also reviewed the ongoing construction of the new Telangana Bhavan. The discussion focused extensively on delineating the share allocated to the Telangana within the joint estate.

The officials briefed Revanth Reddy on the assets of the united Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and made certain suggestions for their distribution. The Chief Minister said that the Telangana Bhavan will reflect the state’s rich culture.

Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Dr. Gaurav Uppal and OSD Sanjay Jaju were present at the review meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence in New Delhi. Officials told the Chief Minister that the united Andhra Pradesh Bhavan had 19.781 acre land.

When Revanth Reddy enquired about the share Telangana will get, the officials informed him that as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Telangana will get 8.245 acres of land while Andhra Pradesh will get 11.536 acres.

The Chief Minister took stock of the present condition of buildings and the residential quarters of officials and employees. According to an official statement, Uppal told the Chief Minister that since the buildings were built 3-4 decades ago, to a large extent they are in a dilapidated state.

Meanwhile, for the first time after assuming office as the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy visited bungalow number 23 on Tughlaq Road. For the last 20 years, the bungalow served as the official residence of K. Chandrasekhar Rao. After the defeat in recent Assembly elections in Telangana, KCR vacated the bungalow.

The BRS chief was staying in this bungalow from 2004 to 2014 in the capacity of a MP. From 2014 to the first week of December 2023, he was using it as the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister.

After 20 years, the name plate on the bungalow was changed. Revanth Reddy is likely to shift to this bungalow after carrying out necessary changes and puja.