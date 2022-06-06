Revanth Reddy seeks NRIs' support for Congress party

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who is currently in the US, took part in Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Dallas.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy urged NRIs to support the Congress party in the next Assembly elections. He said they needed the support of the NRIs to defeat Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the next Assembly elections.

Reddy said he was happy to see several NRIs from Telangana achieve so much in their lives. He also said he was proud of the fact that NRIs from Telangana were playing a major in development of the US. He recalled that the NRIs set up Telangana Development Forum (TDF) and worked very hard for the formation of the State.

He told the NRIs that scores of youth and students of Telangana sacrificed their lives for its formation, adding that party president Sonia Gandhi formed the Telangana State after observing the sacrifices of youth and the students.

Reddy said the party had convinced several political parties for the formation of the Telangana. He said there was a need for people of the State to ensure the party's victory in the next elections and give it as a gift to Sonia Gandhi. He said the main objectives of formation of the State were not being fulfilled under the TRS rule. Referring to the suicide of a youth of Khammam by jumping before a running train, Reddy said such incidents of suicides were happening every day in Telangana.