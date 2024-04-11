Revanth Reddy to visit Delhi today to discuss on three MP candidates with high command

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Delhi today to discuss the selection of candidates for the three pending Member of Parliament seats in the state. He is expected to hold talks with the party leadership to finalize the candidates for the Khammam, Hyderabad, and Karimnagar parliamentary seats.

During his visit, Reddy will also request the presence of prominent party leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi to come and campaign for the selected candidates in the upcoming elections.



The announcement of candidates for the three parliamentary seats is eagerly awaited by party members and voters in Telangana. Reddy's visit to Delhi is seen as a crucial step in the party's preparation for the upcoming elections in the state.