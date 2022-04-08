Revanth slams KCR for arrests of Congress activists

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the arrests of his party leaders and activists for organising protests demanding the Central government to decrease the petrol and diesel prices.

Addressing the media at Vidyut Soudha protest programme, Revanth demanded that the State government to decrease the electricity and bus charges. When Revanth tried to enter the office of the Vidyut Soudha, he was stopped by the police from entering the office. Enraged over this, the Congress leaders and activists raised slogans against the State government.

He said in a democratic country like India all the citizens in the country have the right to hold protests. Stating that KCR was agitating on the issue of the paddy procurement, he asked the CM as to why he was arresting the Congress leaders and activists when they were holding the protest programmes on the same issue.

He alleged that KCR was keeping them under house arrest when they were holding protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also alleged that the Congress activists were being kept at police stations and added that the arrested Youth Congress activists were not released even after 24 hours after their arrest.

The TPCC chief alleged that both the TRS and BJP were playing games on the issue of the paddy procurement while continuing their secret friendship. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA Sridhar Babu, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and other leaders of the party participated in the protest.