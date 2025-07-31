Revanth to mount BC quota pressure in Delhi from Aug 5

Hyderabad: As part of its push to get 42 per cent BC reservations, the State Congress leaders led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will camp in Delhi from August 5 to 7. They will build pressure both inside and outside of Parliament on August 5 and 6 by engaging in different strategies. A delegation of leaders led by the CM will be meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to urge her to consider approving the two Bills aimed at providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in education, employment and local bodies.

AICC State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as the dates for Delhi campaign clashed with the proposed Phase-1 of padayatra of party leaders beginning July 31. At a meeting held at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills, the leaders deliberated on consolidating the party base for the upcoming local body polls, besides the importance of advancing the State government’s demand for BC reservation.

During the meeting, it was decided that the padayatra, which was originally planned till August 6, will be suspended on August 4 and resume after completion of the Delhi tour of the party leaders. The leaders also discussed the action plan to intensify the fight in Delhi for Backward Classes reservation.

On August 5, the Congress MPs will give a notice for adjournment in both the houses of the Parliament for a debate on Backward Class reservation. The next day, a dharna will be held at Jantar Mantar over Backward Class reservation. Chief Ministers, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, party leaders and leaders of Backward Class organisations will participate in the dharna.

The Congress leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu on August 7 to submit a memorandum. The Congress party has decided that 50 leaders and workers from each constituency will leave for Delhi by a special train. The padyatra, aimed at strengthening the party from the grassroots and devising strategies for the upcoming local body polls, would resume after August 7. The padyatra is scheduled to commence at Pargi in Vikarabad district on July 31. The Congress leaders will stay in villages, listen to locals and actively engage in community service named Shramadanam. The campaign will cover one constituency in each of the six erstwhile districts in the first phase. Each day will feature a 10-km padayatra starting at 5 pm, followed by an overnight stay in the village. There will be Shramadanam next day till 11 am, followed by an interaction with local Congress leaders and elected representatives at 3 pm. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior district leaders will participate in the programme.