Revanth tweets Rahul, Priyanka over BC reservation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for making it possible to enact the laws to provide 42 per cent reservations for BCs.

The CM took to his social media handle to share the efforts put by the Congress leaders and Telangana government to fulfill the promise of enhancement of BC quota.

“It is indeed a matter of pride, @RahulGandhi Ji and @priyankagandhi Ji that our #Congress government in #Telangana is fulfilling every dream, implementing every guarantee and making real every promise. The revolutionary promise of 42 per cent reservations for Backward Castes not only finally hopes to end the legal glass-ceiling of 49 per cent on quotas but also moves towards empowering the long oppressed communities resources and opportunities in proportion to their percentage in population.

Telangana is indeed proud to lead the way for #SocialJustice in #India. Only @incindia can do it. Thanks again Rahul bhaiya and Priyanka didi for your inspiring and encouraging words. We will strive to ensure every dream is fulfilled; every promise is implemented,” the CM said on his X account.