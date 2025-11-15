Revanth's campaign strategy in JH pays off

Hyderabad: The Congress’s resounding win the byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, known to be a stronghold of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, is attributed largely to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s campaign strategy, alliance with AIMIM, and deployment of the entire state Cabinet and party leadership on field campaigning with granular details.

The Ministers’ and TPCC chief’s performance in their assigned divisions helped garner sizeable numbers of votes. The selection of the candidate, Naveen Yadav, was the first step towards getting a positive result for the Congress in the byelection. From the beginning of the campaign, the Chief Minister has unfolded periodically a meticulously planned campaign strategy to woo all sections of people. His assurances for the welfare of the film workers received a big response from this fraternity, who form a sizeable section of voters in the segment.

The consolidation of voters in support of the Congress on community lines was another move that helped the party win the byelection by a margin of nearly 25,000 votes against the BRS party. During the campaign trail, the Chief Minister targeted the BRS and the BJP for obstructing the development of the city and the state development. The way he highlighted the main objectives of the launch of HYDRAA and Musi Rejuvenation Project struck a chord with the voters. Despite the opposition parties’ attempt to blame the government on HYDRAA and Musi projects, the Congress succeeded in getting on board voters with its modified narrative.

State BC Welfare Minister BC Ponnam Prabhakar and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao, among the other Cabinet colleagues, showed their political acumen in convincing voters in the BRS’s home turf. Tummala Nageshwara Rao played a key role in securing majority of Kamma votes in Vengalrao Nagar division for the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

Ponnam Prabhakar and Uttam Kumar Reddy succeeded in getting more votes in Yousufguda division. IT Minister Sridhar Babu gave 5,000 votes’ majority in Somajiguda and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy worked hard in Rahmath Nagar. Damodar Raja Narasimha’s efforts yielded huge votes in the Erragadda division. However, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Labour Minister G Vivek did not get more support, despite putting all-out efforts in the Shaikpet division.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior leaders were assigned to closely monitor the campaign style in every division and alert the in-charges to set things right and counter the Opposition in winning the voters’ confidence till the voting day on November 11, leaders said.