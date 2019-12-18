Review meet on tanks beautification held at Serlingampally zonal office

Serlingampally: A meeting was held at Serlingampally zonal office to review tank development and beautification works taken up in Serlingampally constituency on Tuesday. Local MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Zonal Commissioner Hari Chandana and irrigation officials attended the meeting. Progress of development and beautification works for Gangaram tank, Patel Cheruvu and Ambir Cheruvu were reviewed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA urged officials to ensure that works were completed before the pre-determined deadlines. He instructed officials to take necessary measures to ensure that polluted and drainage water does not contaminate tank water and prevent encroachment of tank lands. Lotus plants would be grown in tanks to protect tanks from pollution, he said. As part of beautification of tanks, walking tracks and fencing of tanks would be undertaken, he added.

Hari Chandana instructed officials to ensure that works with legal complications were resolved at the earliest and provide necessary information sought by courts in this regard. Irrigation officials SE Bheem Prasad, EE Qurshid Moinuddin, DE Prasidda, AEE Sheshagiri, town planning ACP Srinivas and others attended the meeting.