Road Accident in the United States: Three Family Members from Shadnagar Die 

A tragic road accident in the United States has resulted in the deaths of three family members from Shadnagar.

Pragathi Reddy, 35, the daughter of former Sarpanch Mohan Reddy, along with her 6-year-old grandson Harveen and her 56-year-old daughter-in-law Sunitha, all from Tekulapalli village in the Kondurgu mandal of Shadnagar constituency, have sadly passed away in the crash.

The tragic news has brought great sorrow to the people of Tekulapalli village. More details about the incident are yet to be shared.