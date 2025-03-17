Live
- MLA felicitates Group 1 ranker
- Jagadish’s remarks on Speaker flayed
- Govt keeping housing promise, says MLA
- Officials act blind to LPG supply frauds
- Samsung Soundbar Users Face Major Issues After Latest Firmware Update
- Congress decries insult to Speaker, protests
- Pylon marks Bhatti’s ‘People’s March’
- Komatireddy shows his humane nature
- 5 Delhi Capitals Stars Who Can Be Match-Winners
- Retired staff hold cultural festival
Road Accident in the United States: Three Family Members from Shadnagar Die
Highlights
A devastating road crash in the United States has claimed the lives of Pragathi Reddy (35), her 6-year-old grandson Harveen, and her 56-year-old daughter-in-law Sunitha, all from Tekulapalli village in Shadnagar.
A tragic road accident in the United States has resulted in the deaths of three family members from Shadnagar.
Pragathi Reddy, 35, the daughter of former Sarpanch Mohan Reddy, along with her 6-year-old grandson Harveen and her 56-year-old daughter-in-law Sunitha, all from Tekulapalli village in the Kondurgu mandal of Shadnagar constituency, have sadly passed away in the crash.
The tragic news has brought great sorrow to the people of Tekulapalli village. More details about the incident are yet to be shared.
Next Story