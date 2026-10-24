Road safety lessons drive 18,000 learners towards licence

Hyderabad: Over 18,000 learner’s licence holders at various Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices in Hyderabad have completed the mandatory online road safety course required to obtain a permanent driving licence, out of more than 21,600 motorists registered for the process across various RTA offices. The applicants completed the video lessons within the six-month validity period of their learner’s licences and before appearing for the permanent driving licence test.

According to the Transport Department, the department rolled out the mandatory course and certification across the CURE jurisdiction following a pilot project at the Kukatpally RTA office. Nearly 1,000 aspiring motorists are attending the programme daily at each RTA office. The course commences after the issuance of a learner’s licence.

Under the programme, applicants must complete a 2.5-hour online course comprising six modules, each lasting approximately 25 minutes. Together, the modules feature more than 120 videos explaining traffic regulations, defensive driving techniques, hazard perception and responsible road behaviour. The lessons highlight the dangers and consequences of over speeding, rash and negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, not wearing helmets or seat belts, and using mobile phones while driving.

Joint Transport Commissioner M Chandrasekhar Goud said the video lessons explain the risks associated with traffic violations and aim to promote responsible driving habits among new licence applicants.

Furthermore, applicants must secure at least 15 marks out of 20 in the final assessment to become eligible to book a slot for the permanent driving licence test. Those who fail the assessment must undergo the entire course again, the JTC said.

The initiative was introduced in accordance with directions issued by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety and the Standard Operating Procedure prescribed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The guidelines emphasise the need for aspiring drivers to understand traffic rules and safe driving practices before being issued permanent driving licences.

The course is available in English, Telugu, Hindi and Urdu and can be accessed through smartphones, tablets and laptops equipped with a camera. It covers 62 road safety rules prescribed under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations.

Through short videos and practical driving situations were explaining to defensive driving, hazard perception and responsible road behaviour.