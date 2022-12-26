Rohit Reddy to knock HC doors against ED probe into Poachgate

Hyderabad: The BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy would be filing a writ petition in High Court questioning the involvement of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the poaching case of MLAs.

The Tandur MLA said that there was no money laundering or money transactions in the MLAs poaching case and alleged that the BJP was hatching conspiracies to fix him by using Nandakumar. He alleged that the BJP leaders were using the ED against him because he exposed their conspiracies to dethrone the government in Telangana. Generally, the agencies call the people who are accused but they have called the complainant. "They are trying trouble me by terrorising me and my family with cases by ED but I will never bow down and fight against BJP," said Rohit Reddy.

The Tandur MLA said that people of the state need to take up another agitation against the BJP for misusing the investigating agencies. The BJP was using their 'Trishul' of ED, CBI and IT against the opposition parties. "They now want to use Nandakumar, who is accused in poachgate to talk against me. This is like 'ulta chor Kotwal ko dante'," said Reddy.

The BRS leader said that he or his brother had no relation with one Abhishek as alleged by the ED. He said that they first tried to inquire about him and later changed the route and inquired about Nanda Kumar who is in jail. He also clarified that there were no business links between him and Nanda Kumar. Stating that he had been asked to come again on Tuesday, Rohit Reddy said he would attend the inquiry. He alleged that the BJP leaders like BL Santosh and Tushar were not coming for the inquiry.