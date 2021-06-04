Role reversal: Children turn parents to help defeat Covid

Hyderabad: My children became our parents when both me and husband Landeri Narsing Rao (45) tested positive for the novel coronavirus," says Landeri Shyamala (42). Both my children Rahul (23) and Rakhi (22) stood at our service 24/7, she added.



They did not panic as they had mild symptoms. "We have consulted our family doctor after testing positive and started medication. Despite being isolated, we were in constant pressure of keeping our children. It was amazing to see how our younger son cooked nutritious meals and monitored our diet. Our children kept us motivated," added Shyamala.

"As I went into isolation our business was hit hard, however as our elder son Rahul took charge he managed its functioning very well," said Narsing Rao.

Rakhi informed that they took proper care of their diet by including protein-rich food, nuts, fruits and warm water. He also regular monitored the oxygen levels of their parents. Our main motto was to keep them stress-free from all responsibilities and focus on their health, so I kept them busy by making them watch motivational and comedy content, however I kept them away from news channels and negative content, adds Rakhi.