‘Root for Mangroves’ rocks city

Hyderabad: Signature Packaged Drinking Water’s innovative concert series, Root for Mangroves, concluded its three-city tour with an electrifying performance by Vishal and Sheykhar at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. Combining music, culture and climate action, the series promotes mangrove regeneration across the country.

Produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, the concerts turn live entertainment into meaningful environmental impact—every ticket contributes Rs 50 to restore Odisha’s degraded mangrove lands, supporting five coastal villages and planting over 30,000 saplings.

Vishal and Sheykhar energised the crowd with hits like Desi Girl and Dus Bahane, emphasising that music can inspire real-world change. “Mangroves protect our coasts and millions of lives; if our music motivates even one person to act, we’ve done our job,” they said.

Aanandita Datta, VP Marketing, Diageo India, added, “Root for Mangroves transforms entertainment into action, making climate responsibility joyful and engaging.”