Rosaiah: A people's leader to the core

Hyderabad: Expressing shock over the sudden demise of former CM Dr Rosaiah, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the departed leader during four decades of his political career has endeared everyone earning a special place for him in the Andhra Pradesh politics.

Recalling his services, Kishan Reddy said Rosaiah had always responded in the house without resorting to personal attacks. With his humor, the former AP CM with a good grip on the issue of the economy had always tried to talk in a language understandable even to the common people, he said.

Former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in his condolence message recalled working with him being members of the State Assembly of AP. He paid tributes saying that 'a people's leader is lost',

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar recalled the services of Rosaiah in various capacities and earned a unique place being the only person who had presented the budget 15 times in the legislature. During the six decades of his political career, Kumar said that Rosaiah had given top priority to values, discipline, and integrity.

CPM State Committee Tammineni Veerabhadram condoled the death of Rosaiah. In a message, he said that Rosaiah had always acted with responsibility in whatever position he held. Besides, always gave importance to values in politics and played always an active role in politics with his grip on different issues.

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender after paying floral tributes to the departed leader said that Rosaiah speeches will provide good guidance to younger generations. He recalled working with him during 2004-14 and his death is a loss for Telugu people, he added. State Ministers T Harish Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy, Srinivas Yadav paid floral tributes to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Rosaiah.

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of Rosaiah, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao recalled how Rosiah had the unique position of presenting the budget 15 times in united AP. Law Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav have recalled the services of Rosaiah and condoled his death.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy recalled working as a member of the Rosaiah cabinet. Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and other State ministers visited the house of Rosaiah in Ameerpet and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the departed leader.