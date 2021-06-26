Rotary Club to set up skin bank in Osmania General Hospital

Afzalganj: The Rotary Club of Hyderabad East (RCHE) and pharma major Hetro Drugs Ltd will establish Telangana's first skin bank on the premises of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in its burns and plastic surgery department.

This was announced on Thursday by club president Y V Giri. He said the skin bank will be inaugurated by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on June 28 in the department.The RCHE and OGH had already tied up with the National Burns Centre for prevention, treatment, training, rehabilitation and research, relating to burns. The center had provided technical support and knowledge transfer for establishing the bank. Giri stated that Hetro Drugs Ltd was a partner in the signature project.

Plastic surgeon of OGH Dr Madhusudhan Naik, while commenting on the critical need for a skin bank in the State, said "skin burns leave open wounds. With the body's first-line of defence destroyed, it undergoes dehydration and temperature loss. In case of severe burns, multiple organs functioning is a big risk within three-five days. The skin bank is a boon for patients, as there is no need for blood groups to match grafting."