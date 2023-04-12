Rozgar Mela Scheme: Kishan to hand over letters to recruits today

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will hand over appointment letters to newly selected recruits of the Central government under the Rozgar Mela Scheme at Rail Kalarang, Bhoiguda, Secunderabad, on Thursday.

According to SCR officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Thursday via video conferencing across 45 locations in 19 States.

Kishan Reddy will hand over letters to recruits in the city. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under the Government of India like train manager, station master, senior commercial-cum-ticket clerk, inspector, SIs, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, postal assistant, I-Tax inspector, tax assistant, senior draughtsman, JE/supervisor, assistant professor, teacher, librarian, nurse, probationary officers, PA, MTS, among others.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through 'Karmayogi Prarambh', which is an online orientation course for them in various government departments. Across the South Central Railway, the function is being conducted at Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal and Nanded, said senior SCR officer.