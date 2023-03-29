RPF advises the public against stone pelting on trains

South Central Railway, Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday had appealed to the general public not to indulge in anti-social activities such as stone pelting on trains which causes serious injuries to on-board passengers and damages railway property. According to SCR officers, instances of stone pelting have taken place across different locations over South Central Railway jurisdiction. Some of the vulnerable sections have been Kazipet – Khammam, Kazipet – Bhongir, and Eluru – Rajahmundry. In recent times, Vande Bharat trains have been targeted by miscreants, and nine such incidents have been reported since January 2023.





Such instances have not only led to precious damage to public property but also led to the rescheduling of the train. This causes inconvenience to all passengers. The pelting of stones on a train has serious implications; as many as five passengers were seriously injured as a result of being hit by stones. Such incidents can lead to fatal injuries to the on-board passengers. Railway Protection Force is working tirelessly to catch culprits involved in such incidents. As a result, so far, the RPF has registered several cases and 39 offenders were arrested and sent to jail on SCR Jurisdiction offenders have been identified and arrested for such incidents of stone pelting on various trains, including nine incidents reported of Vande Bharat Express in which 10 persons apprehended which includes six juveniles.





The stone pelting on trains is a criminal offence, and stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators under section 153 of the Railways Act, which is punishable with imprisonment, which may extend up to five years, said senior officer, SCR. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, has appealed to the general public to refrain from indulging in such unlawful activities which damage national property and cause serious injuries to passengers. He also appealed to the elders to counsel their children and educate them regarding the serious implications of their childish actions.



