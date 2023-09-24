RPF celebrates 39th Raising Day

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) celebrated 39th Raising Day by organising a parade at RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali on Saturday.

This is the second time that a national level parade of RPF was organised outside New Delhi. Last year it was conducted in Lucknow.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, who was the chief guest of the event, received the grand salute of the parade. Addressing on the occasion, Danve appreciated the services of the RPF. He said the RPF personnel are always ready to meet the crisis, and provided service to the nation. During the attacks like 26/11 which happened in Mumbai, and during Balasore tragic incident, RPF personnel risked their lives. He also stated that RPF has 9% women in its strength which is the largest among paramilitary forces. He also mentioned that major redevelopment work of 1,309 Railway stations under Amrit Bharat Yojana is in progress.

He highlighted that Bullet train or Vande Bharat train or electrification of all broad gauge or Raksha Kavach, many important works are being done in the Railway department today.

The Minister presented the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, “Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service’, ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak’ and various other medals to 42 RPF personnel.

The Director General of RPF outlined the various new initiatives taken by the force to provide a safe and secure train travel to the passengers. He stated that the RPF is making use of technology in various spheres of its working to ensure an optimal utilization of the manpower. In the last one year, more than 3,11,311 passenger security related complaints received through Rail Madad and Twitter were promptly resolved by the Railway Protection Force.

RPF had started the initiative named Meri Saheli two years ago to provide significant security to women passengers travelling alone. More than 230 Meri Saheli teams are deployed at major railway stations for the safety of women passengers and they in a month had provided security to 4,71,845 women passengers traveling alone in 12,024 trains.

More than 200 RPF personnel marched in the Parade to the tunes played by the RPF Band. The Parade comprised of 11 platoons, which included Mahila Platoon, RPSF platoon, a CoRAS Commando platoon, Segway Riders platoon, RPF dogs platoon and a platoon of retired RPF personnel. Dr. Shreyans Chinchawade, Sr. Divisional Security

Commissioner, RPF, Lucknow division commanded the Parade while Utkarsh Narayan, ASC Probationer, RPF was his Second-in-Command (2-IC). The Parade was followed Martial Arts and UAC display by women, Gedi Dance, Silent Rifle Drill, Malkhamb, Bike show.

The Director General, RPF inaugurated Cyber Cell class room at Training Centre, Moula-ali, renovated Security Conference Hall at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, new Divisional Reserve Coy building of Secunderabad Division and RFID based Armoury management system.