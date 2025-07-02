Live
- Visually impaired, minor student raped for 2 yrs in school hostel
- Ex-Maha Speaker climbs podium, suspended
- Assault on Odisha bureaucrat by BJP workers: 5 suspended
- AP minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announces implementation of two schemes soon
- Lyon wants to win away series in India, England
- Sam Altman Urges Caution: Don’t Blindly Trust ChatGPT, Verify Its Answers
- Al Hilal stuns Man City 4-3 in Club WC
- Gambhir’s biggest challenge as a coach, says Panesar
- Alcaraz needs 5 sets to beat Fabio Fognini in the 1st round
- Weather update: Telangana to witness rains for next two days
RR Emerge Inter-Dist Football Champions
Hyderabad: Rangareddy district boys team won the under-15 inter-district Football Championship by defeating Nizamabad in the final, held at Rajaram...
Hyderabad: Rangareddy district boys team won the under-15 inter-district Football Championship by defeating Nizamabad in the final, held at Rajaram stadium in Nizamabad on Tuesday.
The two teams scored three goals each. The result was decided by penalty shootout. Rangareddy defeated Nizamabad by 4-2 goals.
Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Sai Chaitanya was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. He presented the medals and the trophy to the winners and the runner-ups.
Aziz Nomaan Pasha, the caption of Rangareddy boys team led the team to the victory.
All team members exhibited excellent skills and talent and emerged victorious. Team manager Shiva and coach Sai thrilled over the victory.
Four teams qualified for the semi finals. They were Rangareddy, Mahaboob Nagar, Wanaparthy and Nizamabad. Rangareddy and Nizamabad played the final in which Rangareddy team stood victorious.