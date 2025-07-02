RR Emerge Inter-Dist Football Champions

Hyderabad: Rangareddy district boys team won the under-15 inter-district Football Championship by defeating Nizamabad in the final, held at Rajaram stadium in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

The two teams scored three goals each. The result was decided by penalty shootout. Rangareddy defeated Nizamabad by 4-2 goals.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Sai Chaitanya was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. He presented the medals and the trophy to the winners and the runner-ups.

Aziz Nomaan Pasha, the caption of Rangareddy boys team led the team to the victory.

All team members exhibited excellent skills and talent and emerged victorious. Team manager Shiva and coach Sai thrilled over the victory.

Four teams qualified for the semi finals. They were Rangareddy, Mahaboob Nagar, Wanaparthy and Nizamabad. Rangareddy and Nizamabad played the final in which Rangareddy team stood victorious.