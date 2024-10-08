Rs 2-lakh farm loan waiver under study, says Tummala

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao reaffirmed that the State government, which is committed to farmers’ welfare, after fulfilling the promise of farm loan waiver of farmers till Rs two lakh loan, is considering also waiving off farmers with over Rs two lakh loan. He said that following the Dasara festival he will be reviewing the situation.

As the ‘Meet your Minister’ resumed on Monday at Gandhi Bhavan after a week’s break, the Minister received grievances related to land, employment, pension, and 2BHK, amongst others, from individuals and organisations. Speaking at the programme, he assured that the Rythu Bharosa assistance would be provided to farmers across the State, once the crop loan waiver scheme is completed. Minister held that the BJP was spreading lies despite the State government fulfilling the farm loan waiver for farmers up to Rs two lakh.

While reminding the BRS and BJP of their treatment of farmers, Thummala alleged that those who lost power in the State and those who are aspiring to get into power were the ones who were protesting but not the genuine farmers.