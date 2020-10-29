Rs 68.4 crore sanctioned for nala works: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan along with MLA Kaleru Venkatesh on Wednesday visited Ratnanagar, Nallakunta and inspected the places where inundation occurred due to overflow of nala during recent incessant rains in the city.

He said government has sanctioned 68.4 crore towards strengthening the retaining wall from Hussain Sagar to Golnaka stretch of 8 km and new retaining wall from Golnaka to Musi of 1 km length in order to avoid inundation in the low-lying areas along the nala.

"During the recent visit of MAUD Minister KT Ramarao to Golnaka, he assured to provide retaining wall from Fever Hospital to Musi so that it solves the flooding problem in that area," he added.

Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy, corporators Muta Padma, Gariganti Sridevi, Retired SE (Irrigation) Y Shekar Reddy, EE Renuka, AE Rajesh and others were present.