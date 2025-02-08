RTC MD Sajjanar allays employees’ privatisation fears

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar has emphasised that the management of all buses, including electric ones, within the depots is entirely under the control of TSRTC. He urged employees to dispel any misunderstandings or concerns about privatisation, assuring them that the corporation remains committed to its operations.

Sajjanar held virtual meetings with the field level employees and officers on Friday. During the meeting, the corporation’s performance, Sankranti operations, employee welfare, implementation of Mahalaxmi – free transport facility scheme for women, and other issues were discussed.

In a meeting, Sajjanar commended the team for their outstanding efforts throughout Sankranti. He expressed his gratitude to every staff member who chose to be away from their families, sacrificing the festival to ensure the safe transportation of passengers to their destinations.

Moreover, the advice and suggestions were received from the employees and officers on the ground, aimed at enhancing the organization's performance.

When some employees mentioned the issue of electric buses and privatisation, Sajjanar emphasized that there are individuals intentionally disseminating false information regarding the introduction of new eco-friendly electric buses within the company and the privatisation of depots. He urged the employees not to fall for this misleading narrative, assuring that no employee will face layoffs as a result of the electric bus initiative. He made it clear that the RTC will continue to operate as long as there are people to serve, and employees should not harbour any doubts or worries about the transition to electric buses.

The MD said that the state government has recently authorised the filling of 3,038 positions, and the recruitment process for these roles is actively underway. Sajjanar said over the past three years, RTC has demonstrated a strong commitment to employee welfare. He highlighted the remarkable transformation within the organisation, noting that it has evolved from a time when salaries were uncertain to a reliable system where employees receive their pay on the first of every month.